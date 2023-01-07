Dear Patients,

It is with a grateful heart that I announce my retirement at the end of this year, December 31, 2022. Caring for you all has been the highest honor and the most rewarding part of my 30 years of practicing. I have been honored and privileged to have known you and your families.

Dr. Nilima Chand, M.D., and Linda Golladay, F.N.P., along with our care team at Apollo Health Care, will continue to provide compassionate care for you. Please accept my invitation to make an appointment with them to continue your care needs. If you should want to transition to another physician of your choice, our care team will work to make this transition as seamless as possible.

It has been an extremely rewarding experience to be a provider at Apollo Health Care. It has been my pleasure to serve the community, and to work with our healthcare providers, and staff who have made this work possible. I would also like to thank them for their commitment to our practice and patients.

If you have any questions or concerns about your healthcare needs, please do not hesitate to contact us at Apollo Health Care office; at (573) 756-7880. Finally, I wish you good health and happiness in the future.

Sincerely,

Sunil Chand, M.D.