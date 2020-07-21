Revisiting the case against Matt Burgess

Evidence in my case for financial exploitation

1. Bank records show Matt spent money for my house on himself in eight days

2. Records show Matt intentionally and permanently deprived me of the money I had to pay to finish the house since he had stolen the original amount. To date $52,495.94 I lost to me.

3. Paper trail and testimony of my civil attorney that Matt plotted to permanently deprive me of the house that I paid for in full and paid again to finish by entering into a settlement agreement to pay the bank for the lots and all liens. Matt failed to disclose he was on an extension from the bank and the subdivision would be foreclosed and my house would go with it as improved land while I waited. Matt made no attempt to pay for the lot or pay for any liens during this time. I offered information to Courtney Goodwin, who replied their decision to give Matt deferred prosecution had already been made.

4. Matt had five other felony charges at the time of my case.