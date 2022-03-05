Rich get richer

Editor,

After the great Stock Market crash of 1929; After thousands of Americans lost their fortunes and their homes, there were only nine people left in the United States with assets that exceeded one million dollars. That’s right there were only nine left.

Now we have nine million millionaires and over 750 billionaires and multi-billionaires. The top marginal tax rates in the 1950s was 92%. This was strongly enforced by then President Dwight Eisenhower. The pandemic hit us hard in 2020. Since then the millionaire class have increased their fortunes by over two trillion dollars. Just the billionaires now have combined wealth of over five trillion dollars. And there are over 63,000 millionaires with wealth over 50 million dollars that have a combined total of 13 trillion.

How much did your fortune increase over the past two years of the pandemic?

I will make a prediction that by the year 2030, Jeff Bezos, of Amazon will become the world’s first trillionaire.

Just think of the things that this country could accomplish to make life better for everyone if we just taxed these people with extra taxes for the past two years. But that will never happen. Why? Because “Tax laws are made by the rich, for the rich.” What does a man or woman making 50,000 per year need to know about “long term capital gains” or “stock buy backs?” Nothing because it doesn’t concern you.

If you are poor in this country and feel you have been left behind and shut out of such prosperity that’s afforded to the very rich, then you are right, you are shut out. But it’s not because of Black people or immigrants coming across the border. It’s because the Republican politicians you continue to vote for fire up your bigotry and sense of grievance while using your ignorance to keep you exactly where you are. They have convinced you that your allegiance to people like them is more important than health care or progress designed to lift you out of poverty. Yet you still vote for the rich instead of facing the truth that you’ve been lied to and used to further their agenda.

That gives them more money to pay other politicians in order to keep them in that position so that they never lose. It’s like nuclear fusion, it just goes on and on.

Bob Roney,

Belleview

