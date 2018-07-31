Editor,
I would like to share how change occurs in our society or in our eco system whichever applies. In 1995 wolves were re introduced to Yellowstone and the changes that took place over the past 23 years are truly amazing. The simple re introduction of wolves caused a cascade of ecological change including helping to increase beaver population bringing back aspen and vegetation. The change actually restored the balance of an entire eco system.
Contrary to the positive affects that the change had in the eco system in Yellowstone, voting yes for Right To Work will have a negative affect on our entire economic balance in the state of Missouri. Politicians attacking the Unions which account for only 10% of our states work force will have a negative impact on our entire population in the state.
It is a fact that the average worker in a Right To Work state makes an average of $9,000.00 per year less. This is NOT just union member workers. What this means in the grand scheme of things is that less money brought in across the board brought in by citizens means less taxes paid which equals less public services, roads, emergency services, education and health care. This will eventually affect insurance sales people, car sales people and every aspect of goods and services we take for granted every day. This is not an issue of union vs non union, this is attack on our economy in the state of Missouri being forced by people with a lot of money and politicians that are supposed to be looking out for our families best interests. Just as the positive affect of the wolves in Yellowstone, we will never recover from the negative affects of voting Yes on Right To Work.
Please consider the future of our kids and our state.
Thanks for reading!!!!
Larry Epstein, Farmington
