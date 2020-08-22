RUN WEEKEND OPINION PAGE COVID

The lead author of Imperial College model admitted that up to two-thirds of all coronavirus fatalities would have died from other under lying cause by the end of 2020 anyway.

The politicians (ones in first paragraph included) ignorance about the complexity of economic life it stunning, as is their hypocrisy. Every elected official, public health expert, and media pundit who lectured Americans about the need for an indefinite lockdown had a secure (“essential”) job. Not one of them feared his/her employer would go bankrupt!!

The population of the United States of America is about 328 million. The coronavirus has infected about 1.5% of the population. The death rate is far less, about 0.0531. Yet your job, your way of life, your freedom is rushed away like a flood down the river of fear. This is an injustice to us all. We are losing our country and politicians, whose only agenda is to get rid of the current president, and they are happy to see the nation crumble. The media have been equally uninterested in the scientific evidence regarding Covid-19, as well.