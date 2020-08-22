RUN WEEKEND OPINION PAGE COVID

TO THE EDITOR:
The First Amendment of the United States Constitution reads, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or of the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for as redress of grievances.”
The likes of the California’s Democratic bosses, including Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein, Governor Gavin Newsom, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti seek to shut down the free exercise of religion, free speech and the right of the people to peaceably assemble through their jack book tactic against churches in California
Over the last few months, Americans have lived through what is arguably the most consequential period of government malfeasance in U.S. history. Public officials’ overreaction to the Coronavirus put American cities into a coma.
Never before had public officials required millions of lawful businesses to shut their doors, throwing tens of millions of people out of work. Americans huddled in their homes months on end, believing that if they went outside, death awaited them. If the politicians who followed their advice weighed a greater set of considerations, balancing the potential harm from the virus against the harm from the shutdowns, they showed no sign of it.
The lead author of Imperial College model admitted that up to two-thirds of all coronavirus fatalities would have died from other under lying cause by the end of 2020 anyway.
The politicians (ones in first paragraph included) ignorance about the complexity of economic life it stunning, as is their hypocrisy. Every elected official, public health expert, and media pundit who lectured Americans about the need for an indefinite lockdown had a secure (“essential”) job. Not one of them feared his/her employer would go bankrupt!!
The population of the United States of America is about 328 million. The coronavirus has infected about 1.5% of the population. The death rate is far less, about 0.0531. Yet your job, your way of life, your freedom is rushed away like a flood down the river of fear. This is an injustice to us all. We are losing our country and politicians, whose only agenda is to get rid of the current president, and they are happy to see the nation crumble. The media have been equally uninterested in the scientific evidence regarding Covid-19, as well.
I have seen people working or simply walking on sidewalks and public parks with masks on. If a person is not safe outside in fresh air, they are safe nowhere, regardless the circumstances. Being outside simply does not result in transmission. The public health establishment has been equally complicitous in creating this widespread ignorance. It has failed to stress at every opportunity that the vast majority of the public that Covid-19 is at the most an inconvenience. The public health experts did not disclose that outdoors was the safest place to be and that most people should get out of their homes and into the fresh air. Not coincidentally, the experts’ new-found power over nearly every aspect of American life is dependent on the maintenance of fear.
Economist Brian Westbury predicted the dire consequences of keeping the economy closed. There are (or were) 30 million businesses in America, which means the loss of nearly a million of them by end of May and another 4.5 million over the following months, not to mention the millions whom they employed.
The effort of the Democrats to weaponize sickness and disease and the Postal System is unprecedented in American history. It is normal for members of Congress and the people to be angry with a president who made promise after promise, but did not keep any of them. But, this Congress (Democrats mostly) are angry at President Trump, because he made many promises and has kept them all!! He ran on his own money and is taking only one dollar a year for his work, while donating his allotted check to charity. President Trump owes nothing to anyone. He is his own man, which makes the Democrats venomously angry.
America’s Founders, schooled in the profound philosophical and literary tradition dating back to classical antiquity, would turn over in their graves, if they could see what the Democrats are doing to our country now, in 2020. FEAR HAS SHUT DOWN OUR NATION. COURAGE WILL REOPEN IT.
Write your Congressmen and Senators and pray for America!
Sincerely, praying for America,
Donald R. Brown,
Farmington
