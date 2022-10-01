Eric Schmitt understands the value of all human life and the potential that is there for those Missourians living with a developmental disability.

Eric got into public service to be a voice of his son and he has fought to improve the quality of life for Missouri’s developmental disabled community. Eric was responsible for the creation of Missouri ABLE Accounts, a tax-free savings program to plan for disability expenses. He also worked to ensure autism therapy is a covered health insurance benefit.

Eric understands the struggles and emotions many parents of children with a developmental disability deal go through on a daily basis. He knows, like all of us in this special community know, that our children have potential. Thank you, Eric, for the work you have done and will continue to do to support Missourian’s living with a developmental disability and their caregivers.

Courtney Patterson

Farmington