Sexual assault on college campuses is such a frequent and pressing issue. So much so that one in five women are assaulted on a college campus that they attend, and are at an especially high risk of having and encounter of sexual assault within the first few months on the campus.

Often times, victims don’t end up coming forward with there assault in fear of nothing being done for the matter or that the attack will be blamed on them. Because of this, I think one thing that should not be allowed is to talk about certain characteristics, or use “character evidence” while looking into these cases. Many people use this as a way to put the blame on the victim, saying things such as, “They could never do this, he’s such a great student,” or, “She gets drunk a lot, it was bound to happen.” This makes victims less likely to come forward with their assault.

There are other measures that can be taken to encourage victims to share their trauma. If campuses provided students with people they feel comfortable talking to, like peer to peer conversation as well as a professional, they may feel more comfortable in opening up. When students don’t have to report the issue only to a professional staff such as a school counselor, they may be more apt the disclose their assault.

There needs to be more protection provided for victims of sexual assault, especially on college campuses. They need to first feel safe to speak up.

Alexa White,

Farmington

