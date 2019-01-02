In 2015 there were 638,169 legal induced abortions were reported to CDC from 49 reporting areas. The abortion rate for 2015 was 11.8 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years, and the abortion ratio was 188 abortions per 1,000 live births.
Abortion is a sad thing that I have to hear about. In my opinion, abortion is murder, of a person that does not get a chance to do anything in life because their life is torn apart like a dog with a chew toy. They perform the surgery with a Syringe that has a vacuum/suction that rips piece by piece off of the child in the woman's stomach.
35% of all abortions in New York in 2015 ended in an abortion. In 2015 Among white women, 10% of pregnancies currently end in abortion. Among black women, 28% of pregnancies end in abortion (CDC). Less than .05% of abortions are victims of rape, 25% of abortions are not ready for children.
In my opinion, if you have the courage to have unsafe sex and get pregnant it is on yourself. So for a disciplinary action, you get the most beautiful thing that happens in life “CHILDBIRTH”. To take one's life away to make yourself feel better is selfish.
Overall abortion is one of the most selfish lifeless things you can do during your life. To take someone's life that another family would love for the rest of their lives is ridiculous.
Chase Sellers
Park Hills
