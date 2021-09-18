'Something wrong with this picture'

The news just reported that 1 in 500 Americans have died from the COVID virus. The Biden Administration is mandating the vaccine to “save lives”. By Expectative Order he is saying the Federal Government will take control of your healthcare decisions for the good of the many subjugating the freedoms of the few.

One in every 540 Americans (fetuses) die every year from abortions, year after year after year. Abortions kill 615,000, on the average, unborn every year in the US alone. Abortions alone have killed more than the COVID in the same period of time that the COVID has been in existence in the US. However, abortion is a woman's healthcare choice. Statistically one person will have 450 decedents over 4 generations. That choice, (abortion), in the US alone, over 4 generations equals the non existence of 276,750,000 lives.