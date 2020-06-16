Come on people we need to stop the violence and become one nation under god again. We need to stand together. Yes there are some people that are racist but not all of them are. The rioting and looting and the burning of businesses and buildings is from outside our states and it needs to end there has to be a more peaceful way to accomplish what is need. Think about it racism goes both ways and we need police they just need to go back to training and the first thing they should learn is that they are not above the law and they are no better than anyone else but you can't defund the police because there would be more destructive measures taken. We need justice but we need to make sure the police need to follow the laws they are suppose to uphold. I think the other African American should have been the start not George Floyd. I am not racist I care about all people, I love all people and I want to see if they are going to destroy the statues if they could be sent here and we would care for them they are our history and no matter what you do you can't change that.