Suicide Prevention and Awareness
Letter to the Editor

Suicide Prevention and Awareness

As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Community Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking on October 10, 2020 at Engler Park to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.

Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. Not only have I struggled personally in my past with suicidal ideation, but so has my son in the last 3 years. My family is no stranger to this illness, and it has taken an uncle and cousins from this life and plagued several others.

Since then, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health.

Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and let others know they are not alone. Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health, and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Join me in this walk. We need you. Register today at afsp.org/farmington

Whitney Shumway,

Farmington

