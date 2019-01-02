I feel as if the people of Park Hills do not support their local high school sports teams enough. The Park Hills Central Rebels have had very successful sports teams in the past few years and I do not feel like they get enough support from the community for it. Like at football games for instance they have had a lot of winning seasons in the past few years, and the stands should be packed with fans at home games but they just aren't they are half empty. Or at basketball games there is hardly anyone that comes like the bleachers are empty. I do not feel like it is fair to the student athletes that work as hard as they do and put In as much work as they do to not get support from the community they are putting on the map or playing for. In most communities around us their sports teams aren't as good and they have all the support they need and then some, and when they are having good seasons it is even better and even more fans and community members show up and they have outpouring support. Our community just does not seem to care about our successful sports like other areas do about their sports teams and it is hard on the players that work so hard for it. It is almost not fair to the players and coaches for the community to just push all their hard work to the side and out of the way.
Tyler Murray,
Farmington
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.