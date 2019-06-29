Editor,
I have quietly watched and listened to much that has been said over the past weeks about the current conflict in Terre Du Lac. It’s time for me to break my silence and explain the situation and my role in it.
Association directors are bound by something called fiduciary duties. These duties are not specifically written down in our bylaws, but they’re the law in Missouri and I believe they absolutely apply to us.
First: Directors have a duty to take care of the Association members by putting the members’ interests and welfare first without seeking personal gain or advantages for ourselves. For example, if the 75% rule has been reached, then directors – even the director appointed by the Developer – need to take care of the Association members by enforcing it. I believe the 75% rule has been met. I understand why the Developer would not want to lose his veto power, but the law says that the members come first. Our bylaws are grossly outdated and need to be revised. That’s why I am asking for a ruling from the court system.
Second: Directors must perform our duties unless we resign or are removed for violating the bylaws: there’s no slacking off, or handing the job to someone else, or being unwilling to learn how to do the job we agreed to take. I believe that officers have an even higher duty to properly track and report finances. The treasurer is responsible for ensuring that the financials are completed and presented to the board and ultimately the community. This was not happening. I and others asked many times and received the same answer for four months: we are working on them. I could not explain the Association’s financial status to anyone without proper financial reports. We could not show or understand ourselves how much money we had and where it was going. And when two officers resigned from the board, the remaining officers – the secretary and treasurer – still refused to provide the financial records and refused to step down. At that point, I contacted an attorney about the possibility of having the court remove them from the board.
Third: Directors must ensure that the Association is following the law and not doing anything illegal or unauthorized. That is the hardest part of the job: to speak up and do something when we believe another director is causing harm to the membership. If we start to worry about what our friends or neighbors think, or if fellow directors won’t like us anymore, or if it will affect our businesses, then we shouldn’t have become directors. I believed that directors were subverting their responsibilities to the membership, and I contacted an attorney after being unable to persuade the other directors to address the issues for the good of the membership.
The Association does not belong to me, or the developer, or even the other directors: it belongs to the members. I am doing what I believe the law requires me to do. If I have to go it alone, then so be it.
I am grateful for the love and support of my family, my friends, and all of you who have encouraged and cheered for me behind the scenes.
Mike Tilley
Terre Du Lac
