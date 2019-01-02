Try 1 month for 99¢

Texting and driving, has got out of hand. Many people are risking their lives. Over 26% of all car crashes in 2014 are involved with cell phone use. About 9 people are killed every day because of a distracted driver. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, texting behind the wheel takes a driver's eye off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds, which is the time it takes to go from one end zone to the other. Using phones while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year. Nearly 390,000 injuries.

Morgan LaChance,

Park Hills

