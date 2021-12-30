Thank you drivers

Editor,
I want to give a shout out to the drivers in the City of Farmington. Since Covid hit, I have been walking to and from work once or twice a day and must cross several streets with significant traffic. I have been pleasantly surprised with how most drivers are very accommodating and helpful to me as a pedestrian.
This really hit home when I read a recent letter to the editor of another newspaper entitled “Car-centric society makes simple act of walking unsafe.” I am lucky to live, and walk, in this city.
Edward Pultz,
Farmington