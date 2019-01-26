Try 1 month for 99¢

Dear Editor,

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Dr. Kelly Hartel M.D. and her Emergency Room staff at Parkland Hospital.

I crippled into the E.R. at approximately 3:15 a.m. Monday the 21st of January trying to give birth to a kidney stone. Within just a few minutes Dr. Hartel and her team of professionals came to my rescue, saving my life, or it sure felt that way.

Thanks again.

Sincerely

Rod Harris

Bismarck

