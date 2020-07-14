The Protests

The protesters want to bring attention to the militarization of law enforcement and to the prevalence of police brutality in America, particularly against people of color and to the systems built to deprive freed slaves and their descendants of the rights to which they are entitled under our constitution. Their aim as I understand it is the dismantling these racist systems and reforming the way policing is done in America.

Police are expected to be social workers, drug rehabilitation counselors, marriage counselors, mediation experts and much more, all while working under intense public scrutiny. They simply do not have adequate training in all the fields in which they are expected to function as professionals. Many police officers suffer from PTSD or other issues but seeking help could jeopardize their career. Reporting behavior of individuals wholly unsuited for police work can also end a career. The reforms which would address these and other issues are not only good for communities but also good for the good people who do serve and for those who would wish to serve the community as police officers.