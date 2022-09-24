The ‘unlawful’ removal of 'Herman,’ ‘Frank and Ernest’

Dear Editor:
This is to demand you Cease and Desist your scandalously reprehensible removal of "Herman" and "Frank and Ernest” from your print publication comics section.
To state, "our full comics are on our website" is in defiance of the rights of the elderly, of whom I am a member, who are not able to find the comics on your website. Also, the website is unavailable while I am walking my treadmill. That latter is a harm done me by discouraging my use of the treadmill, which is a danger to my health. Thus, the harm and injury to "seniors" is obvious, even to a cold-hearted publisher of a regional newspaper, sitting in your ivory tower looking down on the elderly peons, many of the whom most aggrieved will die soon, lying in their nursing home bed where on-line reading is not available, without the comforts to which accustomed by long practice and tradition. Therefore, it is age-discrimination and unlawful.
As to any response claiming a space issue, I reference your edition dated September 14, 2022. In which edition appears an entire page of apparently unpaid advertisement promoting travel to Switzerland. Did the remarkably disorderly airlines deliver some payola under the table for that use of space? Perhaps you do not comprehend that a majority of readers of The Daily Journal will never be able to afford the cost of medical-supported travel to Europe due to the infirmities of age. Whereas the brief moment of levity wrought by "Herman" and "Frank and Ernest” can daily provide comfort to the aged and infirm.
Levity aside, please return "Herman" and "Frank and Ernest" to your print edition.
Sincerely,
Kevan Karraker
(Farmington)