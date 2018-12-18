Try 1 month for 99¢

Editor,

Gun control is an issue that needs to be properly addressed because guns have caused a lot of problems throughout the past several years.

For starters, many people have an issue with trying to control guns because they want to have free access to them at anytime. Many, as well, are beginning to feel like their rights are trying to be taken away. However, that isn’t the case. Something needs to be done though.

Whenever people have access to guns that shouldn't, something bad usually happens. Like the Columbine shooting. It was a complete tragedy that still affects people today.

That isn’t the only thing though, a little boy got ahold of his uncle's gun and shot another little girl in his class. Its tragic and horrible to have to go through that, especially if it can be avoided.

If guns were more secure then we could keep children, teenagers, and people who do not need to handle a gun away from them. So many lives have been lost because of guns. No one should have to sit back and lose a loved one because of a careless mistake that could be have prevented.

Furthermore, I understand the protection aspect, but they are still very dangerous. Especially for people who can purchase a gun without even knowing how to properly use one; then something goes wrong.

I want to put a stop to the violence, the fear, the sadness, and most of all I want to avoid any more deaths from a gun-related issue. The world is already filled with painful experiences and other current issues that are still continuing to affect our society.

Kaytee Rumpell,

Park Hills

