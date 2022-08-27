Time to impeach the Supreme Court

The time has come to dramatically change the structure of the Supreme Court. The original writers of the language of the Constitution were mostly of an atheist nature. They wanted the document to stay secular. Only with this court has that changed. The Roberts court has done more to help organized religion in the past five years than they have for the last 250 years. However, the Constitution provides Congress with the wide latitude to restructure the court.

Thomas Jefferson changed the number to six justices. Then Andrew Jackson changed it to 9 justices in 1869, where it has stayed. The problem now is that the Court has become just another political branch of government, full of partisan hacks. Plus, we are now looking at a court staffed with an illegitimate justice and a morally repugnant one for a generation. Nobody attempted to fool with the Supreme Court since 1869 until Mitch McConnell came along.

It’s time to add 8 more justices bringing the total to 17. It’s time to limit these people to a term no longer than 18 years. It’s time, after the Thomas family, to have strict ethical guidelines. It’s time to eliminate lifetime tenure. It’s time for a panel to judge their ethics with a plan for removal. This is the only court in the land to operate under NO ethical guidelines. Making the Court act like a real court and less like an enforcement arm for the party holding power must occur.

Their decision on Roe and the outcome of the election in Kansas has changed the whole picture. The power of five religious “wackos” to change the world has to be stopped. Especially after every one of them lied to get on the Court. A Court packed by Mitch McConnell, who wouldn’t make a pimple on a good Christian’s a**. It’s time to change the court for another 250 years

The Catholic Church just spent 30 million fighting against abortion rights in Kansas. Think of the houses they could have built for poor people with that money. But, like all churches they are looking for tax dollars now.

Bob Roney

Ironton