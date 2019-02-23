Editor,
Some of you may not be aware of just how much your donations to the Helping Hands Thrift Store really helps the people of Bone Terre. The Bonne Terre Ministerial Alliance (BTMA) is funded from the sale of your donated items. These items are gathered, sorted, displayed and sold by cheerful volunteers (angels).
Many local families have been helped by BTMA. Some were helped with their utility bills, some received food vouchers, clothes, and other acts of kindness.
In order to continue helping our neighbors during tough times, we need your cooperation. We understand that our drop-off times aren’t always convenient for everyone. However, please understand that when people drop off items other than during our store hours some of the items can get ruined by the weather, or may be stolen before our volunteers can properly process them for resale.
This is not what you intended when you went out of your way to donate it. We are happy to accept large items such as beds, couches and chairs but they must be in good condition. These items become an expense if they cannot be sold and need to be hauled away.
Our prices are very reasonable. We can keep prices low with everyone’s cooperation. If you or anyone you know who lives in the Bonne Terre area (63628 zip code) need assistance come in to the Helping Hands Thrift Store or call 573-534-7077. If no one answers please leave a message and a phone number, and we will reach out to you as soon as possible.
The Community Coordinator is Charlie and his office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thank you for your continued support.
Charlie Pinkley
BTMA Coordinator
