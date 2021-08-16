Trash Problems

Editor,

Another week goes by and I’m stuck staring at two trash containers overflowing with black bags that have been baking in the heat for a week or more. The maggots inside should turn into houseflies before anything happens with my trash. Man, they were on a role. Two weeks back-to-back, no mistakes, my trash was picked up on the day I agreed when I paid for the service. But Waste Management is garbage and the only thing they seem to manage is to not pick up my trash.

Waste Management provided excuses to our community. They said they’re short on employees. The same excuse the sixteen-year-old McDonalds worker told me when my McChicken took too long. If that is the case, offer more pay to the backbone of your workforce. Pay them well and they will come. Waste Management has enough money to buy out their competition, but not to pay competitive wages? I doubt that.

The other excuse was a mismanagement of the routes, drivers on top of one another. That’s the more accurate excuse. I only blame the managers of Waste Management. It’s in their name. On the weeks that my trash would be picked up I noticed the same company truck driving by my house a second time. That’s not efficient. If you created the routes for Waste Management during a driver shortage, wouldn’t you make certain to plan the routes more efficiently?