Trash Problems

Editor,
Another week goes by and I’m stuck staring at two trash containers overflowing with black bags that have been baking in the heat for a week or more. The maggots inside should turn into houseflies before anything happens with my trash. Man, they were on a role. Two weeks back-to-back, no mistakes, my trash was picked up on the day I agreed when I paid for the service. But Waste Management is garbage and the only thing they seem to manage is to not pick up my trash.
Waste Management provided excuses to our community. They said they’re short on employees. The same excuse the sixteen-year-old McDonalds worker told me when my McChicken took too long. If that is the case, offer more pay to the backbone of your workforce. Pay them well and they will come. Waste Management has enough money to buy out their competition, but not to pay competitive wages? I doubt that.
The other excuse was a mismanagement of the routes, drivers on top of one another. That’s the more accurate excuse. I only blame the managers of Waste Management. It’s in their name. On the weeks that my trash would be picked up I noticed the same company truck driving by my house a second time. That’s not efficient. If you created the routes for Waste Management during a driver shortage, wouldn’t you make certain to plan the routes more efficiently?
Waste Management got too big for their britches. They bought the local trash services and replaced them with trash routes mapped out by a toddler and a crayon. I just want my trash picked up, but Waste Management doesn’t have to provide our community an efficient service. Especially when they’re the only trashmen in town, they’ll get to it when they get to it and we’ll be thankful they have the time. There’s a word for that, it’s called a Monopoly. You win the game by owning the most spaces on the board, not by providing the best service. You don’t have to out compete your competitors when you can just buy them out.