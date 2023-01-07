Trump’s pretend campaign

Donald Trump is running a pretend campaign for President of the United States. He’s keeping his 22 percent of the voters in suspended animation until he sees how the lawsuits against him turn out. His 22 percent of the electorate consists of the Nazis, the Evangelicans, the Proud Boys, the KKK, the Baptists, the Oath Keepers, etc… All of those “razor-sharp” fanatics that, if he decided to re-open Jonestown in Guyana, most would follow the “Messiah.” Let me hear an AMEN on that. His 22 percent is not enough to win a national election. He can win a few local races, but winning again nationally is out of the question. He lost by 7 million votes the last time. He would lose by 25 million this time. It is my belief that Trump will head to Russia before he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. His buddy Putin will take care of him, especially after he delivers all of those “Top Secret” documents he is still holding onto.

In the last election the Republicans forgot that women are half of the population and not just a “special interest group.” The rollback of rights for half the population was a major achievement for the Republicans. They just forgot about the backlash. You might have just dropped a nuclear bomb on them. Now 60 percent of all newly registered voters are young and female. Good job Republicans. Let me hear and AMEN on that.

The message from Republicans is clear. Strip these women of everything, even if it means taking their contraceptives away. After all they are just women. This is still one of their “Purity Tests” for re-election. And if you lose your election you must deny the legality and swear it’s a hoax, and you were robbed. File a bunch of fake lawsuits and then they will vote for you again next time. And now we have George Santos, who has even lied about the high school he attended. George says that he is Jewish and that he takes his orders directly from God. Good for you George, AMEN.

Bob Roney

Ironton