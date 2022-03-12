Editor,

Use taxes in Missouri are simply sales taxes on goods delivered to your home from out-of-state sellers. Local governments have been authorized to collect use taxes for a long time, but such taxes have not been widely adopted. The internet has changed that.

For purposes of comparison, e-commerce now makes up over 12% of total sales in the United States. For St. Francois County, 12% is a lot of sales not to tax. Like many counties in Missouri, St. Francois County has placed a use tax on the April 5, 2022, ballot. Expanding the tax base with a use tax, if done in conjunction with a reduction of other taxes, could be a beneficial change for St. Francois County. But let’s be clear: if there is no corresponding reduction in other taxes, this is a tax increase on residents.

It is a central tenet of tax policy that a tax base should be as broad as possible. The more expansive the base, the lower the rate imposed to fund government. The use tax could be approved by voters to responsibly expand the tax base and equalize the competition between online and physical stores, but it should not be approved simply to grow county government revenues. Imposing a use tax in a revenue-neutral manner is not new idea. It is exactly how the Missouri legislature addressed the state use tax in 2021.

The simplest way for St. Francois County to offset the revenue increases from the use tax would be to lower the county property tax slightly in a revenue-neutral manner. To their credit, several county officials discussed doing exactly that at a recent county commission meeting, so we know that type of effective trade-off is being considered

The imposition of a use tax in St. Francois County could be a positive policy change. By having county officials pledge to enact offsetting revenue reductions that embrace the positive aspects of the use tax, St. Francois County can amplify the public benefits while curtailing the tax impact on residents and businesses. That’s a plan I think most citizens could support.

David Stokes

St. Louis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0