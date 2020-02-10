{{featured_button_text}}

I am an employee of the United States Postal Service. I have a long career ahead of me and would like to be able to retire from a still functioning postal service in a few decades.

In order for that to be a reality, I need Jason Smith, Roy Blunt, and Josh Hawley to vote in support of the USPS Fairness Act (H.R.2382) and the corresponding senate bill so that the USPS can thrive in a more fiscally sensible future without the hurtle of pre-funding retirement for decades in advance. The pre-funding mandate by Congress accounts for 90 percent of USPS losses since 2007 and 100 percent of the losses between 2013-2018.

In order to continue my career, I urge my members of Congress to support this measure to bring fairness and the ability to compete with private industry back to the United States Postal Service.

Daniel Wills,

Farmington

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments