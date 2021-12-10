Vaccine Data

Editor,

FDA states it will take 55 years to release FOIA requests for vaccination data.

FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests to the FDA (from over 30 independent scientists and professors) for the information the FDA used to approve the COVID vaccinations have been told it will take 55 to 75 years to release the information. The FDA has stated that there are some 329,000 pages of information containing certain priority and “confidential business and trade secret information of Pfizer or BioNTech and personal privacy information of patients who participated in clinical trials,” that must be reviewed and certain information redacted.

On August 23, 2021 when the FDA gave full approval of the vaccine they stated “Our scientific and medical experts conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine. We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities,”

All of this process was completed in less than 12 months from the initial submission from which Pfizer received EUA (Emergency Use Approval) and ultimately full authorization. However, in order to release that same information it is going to take 55 to 75 years? The reported reason is due to staff shortages and insufficient funding. What I question is that if there is not enough staff to review the data, how was there sufficient “qualified” staff (i.e. medical professionals with the expertise to determine the legitimacy of the data provided) to determine if the vaccine was “safe and effective” or did the FDA just accept the data as provided by Pfizer as being truthful? I will let you make your own decision.

James Partridge,

Bonne Terre

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0