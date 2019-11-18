Contrary to popular belief, the majority of vegetarians, those choosing a plant-based diet, also enjoy eggs and dairy products. Vegans choose to only eat plant-based products. The highly popular “Impossible Burger” was not developed to lure us vegetarians into fast food eateries, but created for those omnivores desiring to limit their intake of fat and cholesterol.
I, like many others, am a resident of a Missouri Department of Mental Health facility. The department has apparently decided to wage war on vegetarians. A few months ago, the Department instituted a new four-week (Four Cycle) menu that includes many tasty additions for the regular diet folks. We vegetarians saw our menu options limited to mostly items we choose not to consume.
One example is the so-called Vegan Chicken Patty. Ever seen a vegan chicken? Me neither. It’s a breaded concoction that tastes a bit like kitty litter. Don’t ask how I know the taste of kitty litter because my cat is still upset! Added to that impressive offering are three vegan burgers. Behind door #1, we have the black bean burger that has not been grilled, just unpacked and served. Visualize crumbly dirt with the same flavor. Burger #2 is titled the Malibu Burger. I think this one came from Barbie’s Malibu Dream House as it tastes like plastic. Punishment #3 is the Boca Burger. It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that these were manufactured by Richard Nixon at his Boca Raton mansion. Can we impeach a menu?
Any reasonable person would think that the vegetarian menu offers numerous servings of Pinto beans. After all, Pintos are Americans number one seller, right? Guess again! No Pinto beans, no kidney beans, and only two servings of white beans in the entire four-week menu.
The Cycle Four Menu is the most abusive because 5 of the 7 lunches are the infamous Vegan Chicken Patties, and 5 of the 7 dinners are burgers. Who in Jefferson City thought that was a good idea?
So, if you are a vegetarian, know someone who is a vegetarian, or believe as I do, that vegetarians are people, too; please call or email the Missouri Department of Mental Health demanding they revamp their oppressive vegetarian menu. Call Mark Stringer at 573-751-4122 or email at mark.stringer@dmh.mo.gov.
Stan Schell
Farmington
