Vote No on Amendment 3

Editor,

I am writing to encourage voters to vote no on proposed Missouri Constitutional Amendment 3. It is not needed. The voters of Missouri, both urban and rural, voted overwhelmingly in favor of Missouri Constitutional Amendment 1, commonly referred to as The Clean Missouri Amendment, in the 2018 general election. Amendment 1 from two years ago does the same thing that the new proposed amendment would do except the entity drawing the new redistricting line for the Missouri House and Senate districts would be a non-partisan group. Therein lies the problem. Republican-controlled House and Senate don’t want to risk losing their “defeat proof” districts. The Amendment 1 plan would use population figures to draw district lines not political affiliation lines.

I take issue with Mr. Eric Bohl’s assessment in his October 8, 2020 editorial in the Farmington Press when he says that “Missouri’s legislative district lines don’t jump around a lot.” If that is the case, then why is St. Francois County divided into three legislative districts and why do those same districts wind through three different counties?