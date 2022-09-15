Vote Schmitt

Editor,

Trudy Busch Valentine is clueless when it comes to how the disastrous decisions Joe Biden is making is inflicting real pain on Missouri families.

But we should not be surprised that a billionaire has no clue about the plight of us common folks.

Trudy Busch Valentine would be a rubber stamp for more of Joe Biden’s socialist policies that are destroying family budgets. We need leaders who understand inflation is real and hurting those of us who don’t have the luxury of being able to ignore the staggering costs of living increases.

Eric Schmitt has my vote for US Senate because he is a self-made man who worked hard to get where he is at today. He is the type of leader we need fighting for us.

Izella Walker, Bonne Terre