Vote Yes for 911

Dear Editor,

I’ve heard many fine people say they aren’t voting in this election. I’m pleading with everyone to reconsider.

I’ve seen all of the cute signs like this ...

I understand about wanting to protect your property. But what happens when a family member has a medical emergency?? This sign implies we will just shoot them. Ridiculous right? You WILL call 911 and they will be there in a flash to help in whatever way you need.

Our population has grown to approximately 73,000 people. It doesn’t matter what day or what time it is. You dial 911 and help is immediately on the way.

3/8% tax is practically nothing, but what it can do is keep our Center in operation.

Please get out and VOTE on April 6th. Vote Yes to keep our 911 Center open!!! Give the hard working fire fighters, officers, EMS, dispatchers, and all of the others that help when you need life-saving assistance the equipment and technology to do so.

God Bless You and Keep You Safe!

Debra Lindsey

Bismarck

