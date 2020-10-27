Vote Yes on Amendment 3

Editor,
There is a lot of misinformation, missing information, and large amounts of out of state partisan money being expended to try and convince our citizens to vote no on Amendment 3. Here are some facts as I see them:
Since coming to Jefferson City and serving as your state representative I have discovered the Missouri Constitution can be easily manipulated by a process called “initiative petition”, by obtaining signatures to have an issue, any issue, put on a ballot. Once an issue is on the ballot, if only 51% of the voters, a simple majority, vote in favor then our Missouri Constitution can be changed or added to. This antiquated process gives a minority of Missourians the ability to put virtually anything on the ballot that changes the Missouri Constitution which affects us all! These petitions are typically funded by out of state, big money, special interests and usually contain confusing and deceptive ballot language. That is what happened in 2018 when we as citizens voted for and passed the so-called “Clean Missouri” Amendment. I have learned it is anything but “clean”. It was funded in part by socialist George Soros, Planned Parenthood, and other socialist liberals from outside of Missouri and is intended to be the starting point to spread all across the United States.
We as citizens were deceived into voting for the amendment because we were told it would limit campaign contributions and gifts to politicians from lobbyists as well as eliminate “Gerrymandering”. Those are all very good things! Most of us thought we were voting on issues that were on the ballot in their entirety. Unfortunately, that was not the case! This so-called “Clean Missouri” Amendment actually included 14 pages of additional language that was not included on the ballot. To obtain the entire “Clean Missouri” ballot language citizens first had to know it even existed and secondly, we were required to contact the Secretary of State’s office or get it via our local election authority in order to know what it said. Since most of us weren’t aware of this we really had no idea what we were voting for. For those who did know it existed we found the language was anything but clear. It contained confusing and deceptive language that disguised the real purpose of the amendment, which was to fundamentally change the way legislative districts are created in Missouri, which would affect the way we are represented in our state government. Rather than eliminate “Gerrymandering” the “Clean Missouri” amendment will actually encourage it by creating a pathway for a single unaccountable Demographer.
The “Clean Missouri” Amendment takes effect on January 1, 2022. Under the current model which took effect in 2010 all three branches of government were involved in drawing legislative Districts. The people responsible for the maps served on a citizen’s commission made up of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans and they discussed and debated the fairness of the districts for weeks. That process required compromise and reasonable agreement. If they would not have agreed then the state Supreme Court would have made the final determinations. Unfortunately, the “Clean Missouri” Amendment eliminated all bi-partisanship and leaves the entire process to a lone, single person known as a State Demographer who is not elected but is appointed by the State Auditor who is a partisan and who always has definite party leanings. The Demographer will not be accountable to anyone except the State Auditor, and that includes the Governor, the legislature, the Judiciary, and even the voters. There is nothing in the amendment that prohibits this person from accepting gifts, honorarium, or being paid by outside special interests to “consult” or do similar work that doesn’t have Missouri’s best interest in mind. They are appointed to a five year term even though their responsibilities should only take 2 years for every 10 year census cycle. Depending upon when the Demographer is hired in theory they could continue to be paid to do nothing for the remaining 8 years. A typical salary for a Demographer is over $100,000 per year so it is possible Missouri citizens will now be paying an additional $1 million per census cycle. Unlike language in the Missouri Constitution that provides oversight or removal of elected officials, including the Governor, there is no provision in “Clean Missouri” to remove the State Demographer once they are appointed.
The 2018 “Clean Missouri” Amendment creates an “Order of Importance” for the drawing of legislative Districts which requires that: First and most important “Districts shall be designed to have “partisan fairness” in order for each District to retain the same percentage of Democrats and the same percentage of Republicans that voted in the last three elections. If “partisan fairness” cannot be achieved then the next priority of importance to be considered is “competitiveness”, so that each District will have as close to 50%/50% representation of the parties as possible. Next in importance is, the Districts should be “contiguous”, meaning in simple terms legislators would represent neighboring communities. Finally, the fifth and least emphasized of the priorities of “Clean Missouri” is “compactness” which allows the legislators to represent their own communities where they live.
Most of our rural counties have voted overwhelmingly for Republicans and the urban areas have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats. The only way to meet the descending priorities mentioned above is to combine our rural counties with the urban Districts. Since approximately 90% of all the citizens who voted as Democrats live within 5 miles of the state’s major metropolitan areas, the newly created Districts will become “spokes” or “spaghetti” shaped Districts protracting out from these highly populated metropolitan hubs. Rural Districts could potentially be eliminated causing our state government representation to come under the control of big city politicians. The tendency in every case will be to “Back Fill” urban Districts with rural counties since the population density is higher in the urban areas. Rural counties may never have another State Representative from a rural community in the future. These newly created urban Districts will include one or more rural counties that may not even be from the same geographical area. Rural counties, by necessity, may be split into pieces and may only be used as “filler” for the urban Districts which, by definition, is true “Gerrymandering”.
Voting “YES” on Amendment 3 on November 3rd gives voters another opportunity to improve upon the “Clean Missouri” Amendment by offering plain, understandable language. Amendment 3 eliminates ALL lobbyist gifts and reduces the amount of money that can be donated to politicians even further. Amendment 3 reverses the “Importance of Order” priorities for re-districting by placing the highest priority on local representation by legislators who live in our own communities, who understand our local needs, and must live with the consequences of their vote while being answerable to their neighbors. By creating tighter, contiguous Districts legislators provide better on-time service to their constituents. I’m voting for Amendment 3 and I hope you will too!
Rep. Dale Wright
