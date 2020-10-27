Vote Yes on Amendment 3

The “Clean Missouri” Amendment takes effect on January 1, 2022. Under the current model which took effect in 2010 all three branches of government were involved in drawing legislative Districts. The people responsible for the maps served on a citizen’s commission made up of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans and they discussed and debated the fairness of the districts for weeks. That process required compromise and reasonable agreement. If they would not have agreed then the state Supreme Court would have made the final determinations. Unfortunately, the “Clean Missouri” Amendment eliminated all bi-partisanship and leaves the entire process to a lone, single person known as a State Demographer who is not elected but is appointed by the State Auditor who is a partisan and who always has definite party leanings. The Demographer will not be accountable to anyone except the State Auditor, and that includes the Governor, the legislature, the Judiciary, and even the voters. There is nothing in the amendment that prohibits this person from accepting gifts, honorarium, or being paid by outside special interests to “consult” or do similar work that doesn’t have Missouri’s best interest in mind. They are appointed to a five year term even though their responsibilities should only take 2 years for every 10 year census cycle. Depending upon when the Demographer is hired in theory they could continue to be paid to do nothing for the remaining 8 years. A typical salary for a Demographer is over $100,000 per year so it is possible Missouri citizens will now be paying an additional $1 million per census cycle. Unlike language in the Missouri Constitution that provides oversight or removal of elected officials, including the Governor, there is no provision in “Clean Missouri” to remove the State Demographer once they are appointed.