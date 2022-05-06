“Raise the colors and follow me.” We now have total and complete war between Evangelical Christians and the American Woman. They have been trying for this for 40 years. Spent millions of dollars on their quest to overturn Roe and implant “their religious desires upon the American people.” For the Christians it is “mission accomplished.”

I can’t begin to tell you how happy that I am that they have succeeded. For this will decide their future. 75% of Americans just want these people to leave it all alone, but, they persisted. Be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it.

But, these fundamentalists prefer to read the Bible literally, especially the parts about stoning people to death. Now they will come for the other “cultural” problems, same sex marriage, LGBTQ, mixed marriage, etc… This is just the start of the next crusade. It will turn this country into another “banana” country. But, as Amy Comey Barrett says, the court is never “partisan.” They now have a Supreme Court that “values the Constitution.” But these are the words of a woman holding on to the fading influence of a man (Trump) whose daily life mocks the very values that she seeks to advance. She acts as if the church needs Trump to protect it. What she doesn’t realize is that the church and the court have just become another “political interest group.”

These are some of the most morally bankrupt people that you will ever meet. If however “The Rapture” should happen as the Bible-thumpers predict, then I would prefer to go up in a cloud of fire and smoke. Who in their right mind would want to go to a Heaven filled with these people? It wouldn’t be any different there, than here.

The backlash over Roe will be interesting. A lot of women are going to vote a lot of Republicans out of office over this. As Admiral Yamamoto said after he bombed Pearl Harbor, “I fear that we just awakened a sleeping giant.”

Bob Roney

Ironton

