Washington Post article

Editor,

I read with deep sadness today the article titled "This is how we treat each other? This is who we are?" in the Washington Post. It was a story about our current Health Department Director Amber Elliott.

The one thing that stood out to me is that the Health Department gets Thank You's and support for their work but these have been drowned out by loud, negative voices. I would like to publicly thank Amber for her dedication and commitment to the health of our community.

I am a Nurse and have been so impressed by Amber's commitment to try and reduce corona virus in our county by trying to educate people with facts and evidence based science. The Nursing Profession uses evidence-based practice to provide our patients with the most current interventions that foster healing and promote preventive health. Amber has excelled at this. Our Community Health Department has lost an excellent professional at a time when it can least afford to do so.