The Republican Party of Lincoln has now become the party of Trump. A party of theocracy. The Southern Baptist Convention and Evangelical Christians make up almost entirely Trump’s base. About 28% of the voting base in this country. The GOP is now almost totally dependent on the “White South.” They are now the "White Man’s Party.” 80% of Republican voters are white and 50% are male. They remain prominent in the party but they are decreasing every year. Failing to expand their base will only lead to their quicker departure. That’s why they are fighting so hard to make it rougher for people to vote. Voter suppression becomes the only option left.

They must keep people from voting. If they can’t do that, then they can’t win. The SBC freely admits that. But this is an unholy alliance with the political right. The SBC and the Evangelicals have substituted their faith for politics. It is now starting to create a revulsion against God and religion. The merger of the Southern Baptist Convention and Evangelicals is complete, they are one and the same. They preach against science and rational thought and are increasingly adverse to the needs of the poor and the powerless. In other words they have become the largest group of hypocrites the world has ever known.