Your representatives

Once again the representatives the voters of Missouri have sent to Jefferson City have become the very same people who are now on a quest to make it more difficult for these voters to put grass roots issues on the ballot. These legislative representatives have decided on their own that it is best for the citizens of Missouri if the number of signatures needed for an issue to be placed on a ballot be substantially increased, AND, in addition, that the threshold of passage be increased from a simple majority to a 2/3 one (see "Republicans renew push to make it harder to amend state constitution" Daily Journal, 01/21/22), thus guaranteeing the difficulty--if not the impossibility--for public-backed issues to be on a ballot, much less being passed.