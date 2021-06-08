Letting our young people down

You may have heard by now about Paxton Smith, the high-school valedictorian in Texas who switched out her expected speech to decry the recent heartbeat law passed in that state, which restricts abortions early on in pregnancy.

"I have dreams and hopes and ambitions," she said. "Every girl graduating today does. ... And without our input and without our consent, our control over that future has been stripped away from us.

"I am terrified," Smith said, "that if my contraceptives fail, I am terrified that if I am raped, then my hopes and aspirations and dreams and efforts for my future will no longer matter. I hope that you can feel how gut-wrenching that is. I hope you can feel how dehumanizing it is, to have the autonomy over your own body taken away from you."

This dear, sweet girl. The dehumanizing thing is a culture telling her that her natural ability to bring life into the world is anything but amazing. How many ways have we failed her as a society? Sex is presented as something so casual, as if akin to watching something on Netflix or TikTok. Starbucks in the morning, sex at night.