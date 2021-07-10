Michigan Sen. Ed McBroom cuts through the kayfabe

Also, did thousands of Michiganders vote from the graveyard? The committee found exactly two: one a fellow who mistakenly cast his identically named dead father's absentee ballot, and a woman who voted but expired before Election Day. Local officials disqualified about 3,500 ballots for the same reason, but missed that one.

Then there's the My Pillow Guy, the mustachioed TV huckster who promotes videos alleging massive online sabotage perpetrated by the usual suspects via Dominion voting machines. Under oath, Dominion's CEO "denied multiple rumors ... and provided references to verify his testimony that the company was not involved in elections in Venezuela and had no connection to Hugo Chavez, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, or George Soros."

Dominion has no servers in Spain, Germany or Italy. Besides, its voting machines have no modems and literally cannot be connected to the internet. All ballots are counted locally and remain "available for re-tabulation or recount at any time. Where this was done, no evidence of hacking or attack was ever shown."

"A widely circulated picture in media and online reports allegedly showed ballots secretly being delivered late at night," the report notes dryly, "but in reality, it was a photo of a WXYZ-TV photographer hauling his equipment."