Mother Teresa's shining example

On the eve of the 111th birthday of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, five nuns from Missionaries of Charity arrived in Rome from Kabul with 14 disabled Afghan youths, most of them children. The sisters, members of the religious community that Mother Teresa founded in 1950 and lived with until her death in 1997, have run an orphanage for children since 2006 in Afghanistan. With Italy's help, they fled that country as the Taliban have taken over.

British journalist Malcolm Muggeridge interviewed her for a 1969 TV documentary and 1971 book, both titled "Something Beautiful for God." Muggeridge was skeptical of religion at the time -- he would eventually become Catholic -- but was mesmerized by the "divine light" he saw in and around the work of the Missionaries of Charity, who dedicated themselves to God and the service of the poorest of the poor.

During their discussions, Muggeridge asked Mother Teresa if one of the "troubles" of our time is that we always insist "there must be some collective solution."

"I do not agree with the big way of doing things," Mother Teresa replied. "To us what matters is an individual. To get to love the person we must come in close contact with him. ... I believe in person to person; every person is Christ for me, and since there is only one Jesus, that person is only one person in the world for me at that moment."