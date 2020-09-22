New Hampshire's new voters are critical to both parties

New Hampshire once was a remote colony of Yankees who pretty much stayed put and stayed the same. But now this is one of the fastest-changing states in the union.

Indeed, from that 2000 election, where Nader played such a pivotal role, to 2008, when Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois prevailed, fully a third of potential voters actually were different people than the electorate before the turn of the century; they were people who either were not 18 at the end of the 20th century or didn't live in the state. That phenomenon occurred again between 2008 and 2016. That churn is chilling news for the Republicans, and thus for Trump.

"The newer people and younger people are more likely to identify as Democrats," said Andrew Smith, a University of New Hampshire pollster, "as the younger people look to that party and some older people either die or move to Florida."

But New Hampshire also is ground zero for both parties' efforts to draw new voters into the polling booths in November -- a critical task for Trump, whose strategists believe there is a hidden force of potential new voters who can carry him over the line, just as it is for Biden, whose strategists believe that mobilizing the young and attracting voters, particularly Independents, disillusioned with Trump's style and comportment, could be the margin of his victory.