New Year, New Life

The good news is that Trudy trusted me and followed along peaceably as I lifted the newborn heifer -- all 95 pounds of her -- and carried her to high ground. Then I kept watch to see the baby begin nursing. It's critical for a calf to receive colostrum -- concentrated mother's milk filled with disease-resisting antibodies -- within hours. Without it, they sicken and die.

Problem was, Betty Jo, as I named her, couldn't find Trudy's udder. A stocky, compact cow, her udder hung close to the ground. All legs and taller than the Great Pyrenees dogs already shadowing her, Betty Jo searched eagerly: under Trudy's chin, beneath her tail, etc. But she simply couldn't find it. Like all cows, she stubbornly resisted being manhandled. So I mixed up a batch of powdered colostrum in a 2-quart bottle and fed it to her in mid-afternoon.

Around sunset, I gave her a second bottle for good measure.

By the second morning, the calf still hadn't nursed. How you can tell is that a nursing cow's teats will be shiny clean, as if they'd been power-washed. Trudy's udder was swollen to twice its normal size and as muddy as the rest of her.