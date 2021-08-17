Next year's midterm battles are already underway

The battles of next year's midterm congressional elections will be won on the playing fields of this summer.

Political professionals know this is not a fallow period in the struggle for control of Congress -- and in the fight for the destiny of Joe Biden's presidency. The contours of next year's political contests are being established in the sunshine of August. There are, to be sure, many moving parts -- candidate recruitment, for example, and reapportionment -- but the point is that these vital parts are moving now.

So in our summertime reveries, it is not too soon to look ahead by looking behind the curtain. Here is a viewers' guide to this important passage in the political season:

-- The Democratic agenda. The script for the rhetoric of 2022 is being drafted in 2021. For Democrats, it involves what they have accomplished while they've controlled the White House and Capitol Hill. For the Republicans, it is the opposite: how they prevented Democratic excesses this year, and how the Democrats have overplayed their hands -- seemingly contradictory notions but, in fact, complementary themes.

"This is the definitive period," said Tad Devine, a leading Democratic political consultant. "The Democrats are putting their agenda out for public inspection. The bottom line will be how that agenda is defined."