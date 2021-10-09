Oh, the drama

The alleged falsehood was documented by a brief video clip from an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos:

"So no one told -- your military advisers did not tell you, 'No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It's been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that'?"

"No," Biden said. "No one said that to me that I can recall."

The same truncated quote appeared many times on CNN and was employed by The New Yorker's Robin Wright to make the same point. Biden's words were in "stark contrast" to Pentagon officials' sworn testimony.

So would it shock you that the interview transcript shows that moments earlier, Biden said his advisers had been "split" about keeping soldiers in Kabul? In context, the president was clearly responding to the second part of the question, about keeping the country stable with 2,500 troops.

Indeed, he continued directly to say, "Look, George, the reason why it's been stable for a year is because the last president said, 'We're leaving.'"

And that's just a fact. In the 2020 Doha agreement, Donald Trump promised to withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan on May 1, 2021, if the Taliban would quit attacking Americans, which they did.