Political stews are simmering in Florida

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- The Dodgers are long gone, having abandoned their onetime spring-training home here a dozen years ago. The snowbirds are flocking north to New Jersey and Michigan as the springtime temperatures soar. But in this season of transition, all eyes suddenly are on Florida.

This is the state where the masks hardly went on, the spring break beach and bar crowds congealed, the governor erased the COVID-19 sanctions. This is where Donald J. Trump retreated in denial and defeat. This is where two political figures from the same state, both with roots in the U.S. Senate, might well compete for a single presidential nomination, a phenomenon not replicated since Hubert Humphrey and Eugene McCarthy of Minnesota. This is the state where Ron DeSantis, maybe the nation's most controversial -- and perhaps most visible -- governor attracts attention north of Jacksonville and west of Pensacola.

For the first time since the country learned what constituted a dimpled chad and a hanging chad -- a distinction on which a presidency rested two decades ago -- Florida is central to American politics in a way that it never was when Andrew Jackson battled Seminoles here, Harry Truman and Richard Nixon had winter White Houses here, and John F. Kennedy and the Bush family vacationed here.