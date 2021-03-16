Protecting the 'Great Experiment'

Here's the president's other problem: Even if Biden were to change his position, Democrats almost certainly don't have the votes to eliminate filibusters entirely. With only 50 seats in the Senate, they can't afford to lose anybody, and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has made his position very clear. Asked if he'd consider ending the filibuster, he recently told reporters, "Never!"

But there is another option, one that Manchin has indicated he might support: amending the filibuster rules to make an exception for bills on voting and civil rights. Those rules are hardly sacrosanct; they have been altered many times. For instance, the number of votes needed to break a filibuster was dropped from 67 to 60 in 1975.

Carve-outs already prevent filibusters on budget bills, trade deals and military base closings. Voting rights are at least as important -- if not more -- than any of those issues. In his eulogy last July for civil rights icon John Lewis, Barack Obama made this precise point: "If all this takes eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, in order to secure the God-given rights of every American, then that's what we should do."