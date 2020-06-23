Real police reform begins in the fine print

This small but significant adjustment in the law has been under quiet discussion for years in the back corridors of Washington, but until now few thought it was prudent to proceed to institute the change; its advocates worried that if they sought to make this change, Congress would open up the law for further changes or junk the entire statute.

Also under consideration: a change in the notion of "qualified immunity," a doctrine generated by the courts, not Congress, and strengthened over the years so that it now is difficult to hold police officers liable for the damage they may do. Lawmakers are considering weakening this doctrine and chipping away at the near-complete protection from liability police officers now possess.

The controversial 1994 crime bill was written in large measure by police lobbyists sitting for months at a conference table in the office of Judiciary Committee Chairman Joseph R. Biden Jr. Now Congress is considering extending a provision that opened police departments to federal investigation if they had a "pattern or practice" of undertaking discriminatory practices such as "stop and frisk." Attorney General William Barr believes the provision has been overused. Democrats disagree and are contemplating giving subpoena power to the criminal division of the Justice Department and providing incentives for state attorneys general to conduct these investigations.