Resilience and love in Louisiana

My hosts, the founders of the Witness to Love marriage mentoring ministry, had already had COVID-19 twice. But they're moving forward, doing the work of raising and supporting families. They are full of trust and love, and they are doing the Lord's work.

Back at St. Stephen's, one is reminded of why education is some of the most important work there is. When we celebrate frontline workers, parents and teachers surely should be among them. The school is 90% Black -- most of the students coming from poverty and failing public schools. "They have experienced things that as an adult, I can't imagine," St. Stephen's principal, Rosie Kendrick, tells me. There are also some middle-class students from the neighborhood. "Everyone plays and learns together regardless of where they come from. They are great and innocent and funny and resilient. Every day I'm reminded just how good God is!"

"We focus on not only taking the best, but creating the best," Kendrick says. "We embrace the idea that all students can learn. We create a safe learning space, where students are not judged, but loved; they are not ridiculed, but praised; not punished, but taught."