Romney and Manchin: Washington's new power couple

"Mitt Romney has a keen sense of right and wrong and is an accomplished problem-solver," said Darrell Crate, who was treasurer of the two Romney presidential campaigns. "Every day he gets up and does what he thinks is best for America. That is as true as true gets." That is not the view of Trump's supporters, some of whom heckled Romney as a "traitor" on a flight from Salt Lake City to Washington on the morning of the Capitol riot.

Romney has emerged as what former New Hampshire attorney general Thomas D. Rath, a prominent Republican who has worked for nine Republican presidential candidates in the state's critical primary, describes as "the conscience of longtime Republicans."

But Romney oftentimes breaks the mold, or at least breaks party expectations. This winter, he proposed a child allowance for parents in the COVID relief bill that was larger than President Biden's plan.

At the same time, Democrats know they cannot prevail in the divided Senate without Manchin, whose objection to ending the filibuster basically ended the party's initial effort to alter the Senate rules. In recent days, Manchin has indicated he might embrace what is known as a "talking filibuster," returning that technique to its original form, which required senators to continue to speak if they wanted to prevent a measure from coming to the floor.