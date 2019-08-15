{{featured_button_text}}
coplin.jpg

PARK HILLS -- Shawn Raines, 36 of Waynesville, Missouri, was born in Kansas City, Missouri, April 16, 1983, to Victoria Raines Mossack. He departed this life August 5, 2019.

He is survived by his mother, Victoria Mossack; companion, Christel Dickenson; children, Aiden Raines, Tyler Baker, Ethan Dickenson, William Dickenson, and Madison Rose Dean; siblings, Patrick Raines, Logan Dittmer, Miranda Dittmer, and Nova Dittmer; grandmother, Loretta Penner; uncles, aunts, other relatives and many friends.

Memorial Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments