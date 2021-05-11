Sometimes an author deserved to be cancelled

Anyway, although we'd lost touch years before he died in 2018, I figured I had no need to read his biography.

I knew he'd had a couple of disastrous marriages; for all his perceptiveness, he appeared to have terrible judgment about women. Or maybe it was a two-way street, as, in my experience of life, it normally is. He'd always had fierce critics among feminists and professional Jews: The very fiercest have tended to be both.

A literary provocateur, Roth was far too easily provoked.

How bitterly ironic, then, that his seeming need to win arguments even after death led him to choose an authorized biographer who, within weeks of his book's successful launch, stood accused of rape and everything short of child molesting by a chorus of women -- many of whom he'd pursued starting when they were his eighth-grade students in a New Orleans middle school.

Faced with those accusations, which Bailey and his attorney vigorously (if none too persuasively) deny, publisher W.W. Norton abruptly took the book out of print. At one level, the affair resembles Roth's novel "The Human Stain," about a professor hounded for using the word "spook" (in the sense of "ghost") to describe missing students who turned out to be Black.