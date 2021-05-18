Squandered chances in New York

Garcia also had a revered midwife introduce her, who, in her remarks, expressed gratitude for the Reproductive Health Act signed and celebrated by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The abortion expansion act made it possible for midwives to be abortion providers. Like doctors actively ending life, this seems so contrary to the vocation of the midwife.

Back when he was running for the Democratic nomination for president, another mayoral candidate, Andrew Yang, talked about the tragedy of abortion. He's having to explain and walk back his words now, under criticism. But this is how extreme politics has gotten. How different some women's lives would be, if they knew they would be celebrated as heroines if they chose adoption for their babies. Of course, it's terrifying to be unexpectedly pregnant. And we live in a culture where abortion is often the seemingly expected response. At that same Planned Parenthood where Garcia was speaking, I've seen too many young women filled with fear and pain. They deserve better.

Garcia is a mother who was adopted in her earliest days. She could do something amazing for New York City and for the whole violent culture we all live in if she wanted to be a transformational candidate. But so far, she doesn't seem willing.